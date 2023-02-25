Kuminga accumulated seven points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 24 minutes during Friday's 116-101 victory over Houston.

Kuminga remained in the starting lineup for the second game in a row, but he once again fell short of delivering a useful fantasy line for those who streamed him in either points and category leagues. Outside of a few brief flashes, Kuminga has been unable to take the next step in his career during his second NBA season. He's averaging 8.4 points, 3.1 boards, 1.9 assists, 0.7 three-pointers, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks in 19.5 minutes per game over his 48 appearances on the campaign.