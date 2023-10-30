Kuminga (knee) will not play in Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Kumnga's knee contusion is problematic enough to force him to miss Monday's game. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Sacramento. Gary Payton and Moses Moody could see enlarged roles Monday.
