Kuminga is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga will head back to the bench since head coach Steve Kerr will tweak the lineup, playing Stephen Curry and Chris Paul together in the backcourt. Kuminga is enjoying a solid season thus far, averaging 11.5 points per game off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Hits for team-high 21 in loss•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Starting Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Provides spark off bench in defeat•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Productive off bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Will play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Iffy against Sacramento•