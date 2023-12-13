Kuminga recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Suns.

Kuminga hasn't quite lived up to expectations this season, but he woke up with a huge 24-point, 12-rebound performance in Friday's loss to the Thunder and followed it up with another solid output Tuesday. He's been averaging 28.5 minutes over the past two games, well above his season-long average of 20.5 per game. With Draymond Green likely facing a suspension after getting ejected for the third time this season in Tuesday's contest and with the struggling Andrew Wiggins perhaps at risk of losing out on playing time, Kuminga could have a path to maintaining a 25-plus-minute role in the short term.