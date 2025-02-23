Coach Steve Kerr said Kuminga (ankle) went through a 5-on-5 scrimmage Saturday but will remain out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks and Tuesday's game versus the Hornets, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

Kuminga hasn't played since Jan. 4. He was on a tear before suffering the ankle injury, averaging 20.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 20.3 minutes per game. Kuminga has yet to play with Jimmy Butler, so it'll be interesting to see how the Warriors' starting lineup looks when the youngster is cleared to suit up. Kuminga's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Orlando.