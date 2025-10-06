Kuminga logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 15 minutes of Sunday's 111-103 preseason win over the Lakers.

Kuminga made his first appearance since securing a two-year, $48.5 million contract with the Warriors. He had a drama-filled offseason, but both sides are likely eager to put this all behind them. The Warriors are likely to experiment with some different lineups in the preseason, but it was Kuminga who came off the bench behind Moses Moody in this one.