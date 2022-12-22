Kuminga accumulated four points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 143-113 loss to the Nets.
Kuminga recorded his lowest points total since Dec. 3, despite playing the most in any game during that span. The second-year forward also posted a season-high four turnovers. Kuminga will likely move back to the bench, with Klay Thompson (knee) expected to play in Sunday's matchup with the Grizzlies.
