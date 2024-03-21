Kuminga recorded 26 points (12-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 137-116 victory over the Grizzlies.

The third-year forward led the Warriors in scoring while producing 20-plus points for the ninth time in the last 12 games. Over that stretch, Kuminga is averaging 21.3 points, 4.7 boards, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 threes, and his breakout campaign is helping Golden State stay in the playoff picture in the Western Conference.