Kuminga (foot) finished with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 120-114 win over the Cavaliers.

Though Kuminga had been sidelined for each of Golden State's last eight games with a right foot sprain, he wasn't eased back into action in his return Friday. With the Warriors holding out four of their regular starters for the second half of the back-to-back set, Kuminga stepped in on the top unit and finished fifth among all Golden State players in playing time. Golden State should get both Andrew Wiggins (foot) and Draymond Green (toe) back for Sunday's game against the Nets, so Kuminga will presumably move back to the second unit for that contest and will likely see his playing time get significantly reduced.