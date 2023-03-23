Kuminga produced 22 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 win over the Mavericks.

Kuminga stayed hot on the offensive end and has dropped in 20-plus points in two of his last three matchups. He's shooting a stellar 66.7 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from deep over this brief stretch. It's also worth noting that Kuminga scored 20-plus in games where he reached the 30-minute mark, a number he hadn't hit since March 3.