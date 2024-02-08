Kuminga contributed 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 win over the 76ers.

Kuminga was active on offense for Golden State, tying for the team lead with 14 field-goal attempts. He made half of those tries and contributed in other ways as well, tying for the team lead with five dimes and grabbing six boards. Kuminga did fail to reach the 20-point mark for just the second time in his past 11 contests, but that was largely due to the lopsided nature of the score, as he also finished with fewer than 30 minutes for the first time since re-entering the starting lineup Jan. 27.