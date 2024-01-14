Kuminga recorded 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 129-118 loss to the Bucks.

After erupting for 24 points in 24 minutes in Friday's win over the Bulls, Kuminga stayed hot in the second half of the back-to-back set, achieving a new career-high scoring total in the process. The 18 shots he attempts Saturday were his second-most of the season, though his uptick in usage came with the caveat that Stephen Curry was sitting out for rest purposes. Curry should be back in action for Monday's game in Memphis, but the greater threat to Kuminga's fantasy outlook moving forward is Draymond Green, who could be cleared to play against the Grizzlies after missing each of the last 16 games due to a suspension and reconditioning. The 21-year-old has likely at least solidified a permanent rotation spot for himself moving forward, as he's averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists over his last 19 outings.