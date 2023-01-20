Kuminga (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
After eight consecutive absences due to a sprained right foot, Kuminga is expected to return. With the Warriors' regulars taking the night off, Kuminga could potentially see an expanded role, though he may have his minutes monitored, given the long layoff.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Won't play against Boston•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Likely out Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Won't play Monday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Won't play Friday•