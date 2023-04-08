Kuminga is probable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right toe contusion.
Kuminga's injury is not expected to be serious, so he is expected to be available for the regular-season finale against the Blazers in which the Warriors will ultimately decide their playoff seeding. Kuminga is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game across his last 12 outings (four starts).
