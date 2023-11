Kuminga logged 19 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 141-139 victory over the Thunder.

Kuminga recorded a season-high 19 points in Saturday's victory despite coming off the bench. The third-year forward has seen a slight uptick in his scoring, averaging 12.8 points across five games in 2023-24 after averaging 9.9 the season prior.