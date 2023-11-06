Kuminga racked up 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Kuminga was once again one of the top producers off the Warriors bench in Sunday's loss to the Cavaliers, leading all becnh players in the contest in scoring while also tallying a team-leading pair of blocks. Kuminga has tallied 15 or more points in two straight games, having surpassed the double-digit mark in five of his six outings.