Kuminga recorded 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Thursday's 117-93 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

With Stephen Curry (hamstring) out, Kuminga led Golden State in scoring despite coming off the bench in Game 2. With Curry set to miss a few more games due to injury, Kuminga and the Warriors' other role players will likely be relied upon to continue shouldering an increased offensive load.