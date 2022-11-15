Kuminga closed with 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 132-95 victory over San Antonio.

Coach Steve Kerr mentioned Kuminga as one of several players who will see an increased role moving forward, and Monday represented the first instance of that, with Kuminga logging a season-high 25 minutes off the bench. He recorded 18 points in 38 minutes as a starter when most of the team took the night off 10 days ago, and these two games are the only contests where the 2021 first-round pick scored in double digits.