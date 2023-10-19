Kuminga posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 116-115 win over the Kings.

Kuminga will figure heavily in Golden State's rotation this season, but he's getting extra time while Draymond Green (ankle) recovers. The 2021 first-rounder started 16 games for the Warriors last season, and his floor-stretching mid-range shot will allow him to fill a variety of roles with the first and second unit once again.