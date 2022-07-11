Kuminga finished Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Spurs with 28 points (10-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-18 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes.
After struggling against the Knicks on Friday (four points, 2-10 FG), Kuminga bounced back in a big way, serving as the clear alpha dog for the Warriors with Moses Moody sitting out. While he struggled at the line and committed five turnovers, Kuminga took over late in the game and hit what ended up being the game-winning free throw with under 10 seconds remaining.
