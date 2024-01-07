Kuminga (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against Toronto.
Kuminga played through a probable tag on Friday against Detroit, so this is a downgrade. He saw 36 minutes of action versus the Pistons, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and four turnovers. If he's unable to play Sunday, the Warriors will likely turn to Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody to pick up the available minutes.
