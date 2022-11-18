Kuminga (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga sat out for Wednesday's loss to the Suns due to a non-COVID illness, and it's unclear if he'll take the floor Friday against New York. If Kuminga remains sidelined, Anthony Lamb and JaMychal Green should continue to see increased usage in the Warriors' frontcourt.
