Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Kuminga (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Kuminga remains day-to-day after missing Friday's game against the Thunder. His status won't have a big impact in fantasy hoops with three appearances to his name over the past month.
