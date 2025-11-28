Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
Kuminga (knees) will be listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Head coach Steve Kerr previously said Kuminga was "moving well" during a 5-on-5 scrimmage Wednesday, and it sounds like he's trending in the right direction. Presumably, Kuminga will warm up before a decision is made on his status. With Stephen Curry (quadriceps) sidelined, Kuminga could absorb some usage if he's able to get the green light Saturday.
