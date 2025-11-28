Kuminga (knees) will be listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr previously said Kuminga was "moving well" during a 5-on-5 scrimmage Wednesday, and it sounds like he's trending in the right direction. Presumably, Kuminga will warm up before a decision is made on his status. With Stephen Curry (quadriceps) sidelined, Kuminga could absorb some usage if he's able to get the green light Saturday.