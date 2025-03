Kuminga (pelvic contusion) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Memphis.

Kuminga left Sunday's game against the Spurs early due to right ankle soreness, but now he's considered day-to-day with a right pelvic contusion. On the official injury report, Kuminga's right ankle is not mentioned. Regardless, if Kuminga is unable to go Tuesday, players such as Moses Moody, Gui Santos and Buddy Hield could be asked to step up.