Kuminga (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Kuminga appears to be under the weather and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the 2024-25 regular season. If Kuminga cannot play Saturday, Kyle Anderson and Moses Moody would be the top candidates to see increased playing time off the Warriors' bench.
