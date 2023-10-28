Kuminga is questionable to play Sunday against the Rockets due to left foot soreness, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Kuminga has started the season on the bench but carried over his strong preseason play into the regular season, averaging 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in his first two outings off the bench. If Kuminga can't go Sunday, then Kevon Looney, Dario Saric and Moses Moody will be in line to get a few extra minutes.