Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable vs. 76ers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Kuminga is dealing with right ankle soreness. Jimmy Butler (knee) joins Kuminga on the injury report, meaning Moses Moody and Buddy Hield could both be set for a boost in minutes.
