Kuminga is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Phoenix due to an illness.
Kuminga's status for Wednesday's matchup is at risk after coming down with an illness. The forward will likely be a game-time call, and news confirming his status against the Suns should surface around tipoff.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Puts up 15 points from bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: In line for larger role•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Nets season-high 18 points•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Gets nod with four starters out•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Third-year option picked up•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Coming off bench Friday•