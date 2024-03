Kuminga supplied 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-122 loss to the Bulls.

Kuminga has taken a massive leap forward this season and has grown to become a reliable offensive contributor for the Warriors. He has scored at least 19 points in six of his last seven appearances, averaging 19.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in that stretch. Even with Andrew Wiggins back in the mix, Kuminga should remain in the starting lineup, especially now that Klay Thompson and Chris Paul play with the second unit.