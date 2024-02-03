Kuminga finished Friday's 121-101 win over Memphis with 29 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

Kuminga ended January with seven consecutive performances of 20-plus points, averaging 25.1 points on 61.9 percent shooting from the field -- including 54.5 percent from three-point range -- over that span. The turn to February didn't slow him down, as the third-year forward led the Warriors in scoring Friday while making 11 shots on 15 attempts. Much of Kuminga's production came in the second quarter, when he made all six of his field-goal tries en route to 15 points to help Golden State build a double-digit lead by halftime. It's probably unrealistic to expect the 21-year-old to continue shooting at this fiery a rate, but the breakout increasingly appears to be real, so fantasy managers who held onto Kuminga through some early-season struggles (or plucked him off the waiver wire in leagues in which he was dropped) are entitled to feel pretty good about themselves right now.