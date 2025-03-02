Now Playing

Kuminga (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Charlotte.

Kuminga will miss his 27th consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain, and his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Knicks. However, the 22-year-old forward could be nearing a return to game action in the near future, as he awaits the final clearance from medical staff, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

