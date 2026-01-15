Kuminga officially requested a trade from the Warriors on Thursday, Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of ESPN.com report.

Due to the terms of the contract he signed in the offseason, Kuminga wasn't eligible to be traded until Thursday, so his decision to formally demand a trade comes as little surprise. Kuminga fell out of the Golden State's rotation in early December and hasn't received any minutes in 16 of the team's past 17 games. Kuminga's contract contains a $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season, which means he can be viewed as an expiring deal. According to league sources, the Kings and Mavericks are among the teams that have shown real interest in acquiring the 23-year-old forward, while several other clubs are also expected to be in the mix.