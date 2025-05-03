Kuminga's return to the Warriors' rotation is possible for Sunday's game, according to head coach Steve Kerr, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga has not played in four of the last six games in the first round of the NBA playoffs, as he has been dealing with an illness and seems to have fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. However, with the season on the line heading into Game 7, there's a chance he gets some time on the floor. In the two games the 22-year-old has played in this series, he averaged 9.0 points. 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 36.8 percent from the field.