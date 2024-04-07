Kuminga (knee) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga is returning from a six-game absence, so it remains to be seen if the Warriors will err on the side of caution with his workload. The 21-year-old has averaged 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks across 29.0 minutes in his last five games played.