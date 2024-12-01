Kuminga is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Suns, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Kuminga made his fourth start of the season Wednesday against the Thunder, finishing with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes. However, with Stephen Curry (knee) returning from a one-game absence, Kuminga will retreat to the bench Saturday as the Warriors go with the starting lineup of Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.