Kuminga isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kevon Looney will replace Kuminga in the starting lineup Wednesday. The second-year forward is averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.4 minutes across eight games starting this season.
