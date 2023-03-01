Kuminga isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus Portland, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Draymond Green will replace Kuminga in the starting lineup Tuesday after missing the previous two games with a knee injury. The second-year forward is averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.9 minutes across his 38 games coming off the bench this season.