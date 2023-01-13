Kuminga (foot) was incorporated in the Warriors' practice Thursday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
After missing the Warriors' last four games dealing with a right foot sprain, the team shared that Kuminga is making good progress. The forward returned to practice Thursday, however there is still no timetable for when the 20-year-old will be available.
