Kuminga will start Saturday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga has been on a tear since moving to a bench role, scoring 20-plus points in each of his last five contests and averaging 25.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.4 minutes per game over that stretch. Kuminga will be making his 16th start of the season.