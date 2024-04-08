Kuminga had 21 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 win over the Jazz.

Kuminga started the game on the bench but was on the court at the six-minute mark in the first quarter and put in solid work despite his lingering knee injury. Sunday marked Kuminga's fifth double-double of the season, an impressive result considering his sizable six-game absence. If his knee holds up, Kuminga should be back in the starting lineup for the remaining four games on the schedule.