Kuminga (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Kuminga will miss his 30th consecutive game Saturday for the Warriors as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. The next opportunity for the 22-year-old forward to return to the floor for Golden State is Monday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Remains out Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Another absence coming•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Remains out for Monday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Could return Monday vs. Charlotte•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Another absence coming•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Out two more games, getting close•