Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Kuminga was initially expected to suit up Thursday against Houston, but he'll be forced to miss a fifth consecutive game due to bilateral knee tendinitis. Coach Steve Kerr also said Thursday that he isn't sure whether Kuminga will operate as a starter once he's cleared to return. Trayce Jackson-Davis should continue to start during Thursday's matchup.
