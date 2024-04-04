Share Video

Kuminga (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Kuminga was initially expected to suit up Thursday against Houston, but he'll be forced to miss a fifth consecutive game due to bilateral knee tendinitis. Coach Steve Kerr also said Thursday that he isn't sure whether Kuminga will operate as a starter once he's cleared to return. Trayce Jackson-Davis should continue to start during Thursday's matchup.

