Kuminga (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Kuminga was a late addition to the injury report due to lower-back soreness, and he won't suit up for the front end of this back-to-back set. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Jazz. With the 23-year-old forward joining Jimmy Butler (illness) and Draymond Green (rest) on the sidelines, Gui Santos, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton are candidates for increased minutes.