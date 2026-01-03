Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Kuminga was a late addition to the injury report due to lower-back soreness, and he won't suit up for the front end of this back-to-back set. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Jazz. With the 23-year-old forward joining Jimmy Butler (illness) and Draymond Green (rest) on the sidelines, Gui Santos, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton are candidates for increased minutes.
