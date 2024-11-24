Kuminga (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
Kuminga was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, and it appears to be serious enough for him to not play Saturday. Moses Moody and Kyle Anderson should see more minutes off the bench due to Kuminga being sidelined. Kuminga's next chance to play will be Monday against the Nets.
