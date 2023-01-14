Kuminga (foot) will not take the floor for Sunday's matchup with the Bulls.
Kuminga will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to a right foot sprain despite returning to practice Thursday. Although there has been no official timetable for his return, his participation in practice indicates it should be soon. Kuminga's next chance to play will come Monday against the Wizards.
