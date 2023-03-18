Kuminga closed with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss to the Hawks.

Kuminga moved into the starting lineup Friday with Draymond Green (suspension) sidelined for one game. Kuminga fared well in 12 previous starts with 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and the Warriors may need to get a lot of mileage out of him down the stretch with Andrew Wiggins' (personal) status up in the air.