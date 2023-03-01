Kuminga provided 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

Kuminga reverted to a reserve role with Draymond Green (knee) back in the starting lineup, but that didn't stop the second-year forward from playing heavy minutes and submitting an efficient scoring night. Over his last 17 appearances (seven starts), Kuminga is averaging 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21.9 minutes while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three.