Kuminga produced 17 points (7-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 134-95 loss to the Grizzlies.
Kuminga played only five minutes and didn't score in Game 4, so his 17-point effort in Game 5 was a nice bounce back. However, the forward missed all five of his three-point attempts and didn't contribute much in the way of peripheral stats as Golden State was handed a massive defeat. Most of Kuminga's minutes Wednesday came in garbage time, so it will be interesting to see how he's used in a critical Game 6 on Friday.
