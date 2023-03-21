Kuminga ended Monday's 121-108 victory over the Rockets with 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 26 minutes.
Kuminga was efficient from the field en route to his third straight game in double figures. During that stretch, the second-year forward is averaging 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.3 minutes.
